The St Helena Cloud Forest Project is an exciting partnership-based project to up-scale cloud forest restoration activities for biodiversity, water security and socio-economic benefits on the Island.

The Cloud Forest is situated within the ‘Peaks National Park’ and holds at least 250 unique species that are found entirely or almost entirely within the Cloud Forest fragments. Fragmentation and pressure from invasive species means this important biodiversity is under significant threat.

The Cloud Forest habitat is also very important for the Island’s water security with almost 40% of the Island’s water sourced from water catchments within the central Peaks area, 60% of this water being derived by the process of mist capture from the Cloud Forest.

Through the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the St Helena Cloud Forest Project is seeking to fill the roles of Project Manager and Project Co-Ordinator to drive the Project forward. The two post holders will then work with the Project partners to deliver the Island’s collective vision for the future; to restore St Helena’s iconic Cloud Forest for wildlife, water security and for people.

Further details about the roles as well as details on how to apply can be found via the links below.

Project Manager – https://app.vacancy-filler.co.uk/salescrm/Careers/CareersPage.aspx?e=LMo8nnTwYNaYF_Y5Px5NdeuqjX6ScU9OxIwsJ0GEsX9MZvFrd8eIt7IFS69rf6CJPVHDEf-C2eI&iframe=True

Project Coordinator – https://app.vacancy-filler.co.uk/salescrm/Careers/CareersPage.aspx?e=LMo8nnTwYNZXeszPIGV_l7FmKXidiuvLcxb30Z0s-CYWyl5YTbt_HKQuAEushC88bS2zh1tMigI&iframe=True

The closing date for applications for both posts is Sunday, 15 August 2021.

For further information please contact Sarah Havery (RSPB) via: Sarah.Havery@rspb.org.uk, tel + 44 7730 619471 or Isabel Peters (SHG) via: Isabel.Peters@sainthelena.gov.sh, tel: + 290 24724

30 July 2021