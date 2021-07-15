Medical Referrals In South Africa

Members of the public will be aware of the current concerns around civil unrest in certain areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in South Africa.

Please be advised that this unrest has not directly affected the areas where our medical referrals and their accompanying relatives are residing in South Africa. Whilst we have received reports of indirect impacts, for example, panic buying in the shops and fuel shortages, please be assured that at this point in time there are no concerns around their safety.

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is in regular dialogue with its partner, MSO, in South Africa. MSO is increasing the pastoral support to our medical referrals.

Contingency planning is underway should the situation escalate. All parties involved are closely monitoring the situation.

Further updates will follow in due course.

#StHelena #MedicalReferrals

SHG

15 July 2021