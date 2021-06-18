HTH Outpatients Clinic Postponed – Monday, 21 June 2021

It has unfortunately become necessary to postpone the Half Tree Hollow Outpatients Clinic due to take place on Monday, 21 June 2021. This is due to members of the Medical Team being involved in a priority surgery on the same day.

Patients who have appointments at the Clinic on Monday are being contacted to rearrange. If you have not been contacted about your appointment, please contact the Appointments Clerk at the General Hospital on tel: 22321 to reschedule.

The Pharmacy bus will still be available at the HTH Clinic on Monday for any repeat prescriptions.

The Health Services Directorate apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

18 June 2021

