Start date for constitutional amendment for future ministerial government

An Order in Council containing the amendments to the 2009 Constitution to transition to a ministerial government was approved by the Privy Council in Windsor Castle on 21 July 2021 and then laid before Parliament in London on 28 July 2021.

A copy of the Order in Council is now available on the St Helena Government website

The-St-Helena-Ascension-and-Tristan-da-Cunha-Constitution-Amendment-Order-2021

The final step in the process to bring the amendments into effect is for the Governor to appoint the date for the Order to take effect on St Helena. The Governor has issued a Proclamation for publication in the Gazette announcing the constitutional changes that will come into force at the time of commencement of the first formal Legislative Council meeting after the General Election:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/EX-GAZ-84-Proclamation_Commencement-Constitution-Amendment-Order-2021.pdf

The Order in Council is contained in Statutory Instrument (SI) 2021 No. 895

The full text of the SI can be found online here: www.legislation.gov.uk and on the SHG website

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

10 August 2021