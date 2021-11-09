St Helena Cloud Forest Restoration Research Bursary

The St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) is seeking to attract research proposals from international researchers that will help meet the conservation of biodiversity objectives in The Peaks National Park Conservation Management Plan 2019-2024and its corresponding implementation plan Restoring St Helena’s internationally important cloud forest for wildlife, water security and people (2021-2026), specifically, objective 3a3 – Research, data gathering and training is carried out to inform and maximise the effectiveness of restoration and management techniques. With a specific focus on filling knowledge gaps.

Current reseach gaps identified include:

Understanding the composition and ecology of epiphytic communities

Assessing the role and impact of non-native plant species in conservation and integrity of ecological services

Assessing the impact of rodents on conservation and integrity of ecological services

Understanding the role of non-native species in supporting conservation, ecological services and integrity

Pollinator identification and behavioural studies for plants of the Peaks, including non-native species such as honey bees

Developing citizen science and long-term monitoring programmes for climate change impact studies

Risk assessments of prioritised and emerging invasive non-native species

Taxonomic and genetic studies of endemic invertebrates

Study of the costs and benefits of Ramsar status for the cloud forest

Study to identify other potential international designations, their costs and benefits

Mapping and interpreting the cultural heritage features of the Peaks

Valuing peaks species and the ecosystem services they support.

We welcome applications addressing other knowledge gaps, if they meet the objectives of the Peaks National Park Conservation Management Plan.

SHRI invites research proposals from researchers and the winning entry will be awarded a £2,500 research bursary to contribute to the costs of conducting the study. The competition is open to individual researchers and could form part of studies for a Masters or Doctorate. Researchers must be associated with an academic institution or organisation, as a registered student, employee or associate. Studies may require field work on St Helena or could be conducted remotely depending on their subject matter. Partnership approaches with on-Island organisations are encouraged.

Research proposals should be submitted using the SHRI application form and will need to set out clearly:

The lead applicant’s name, organisation or institution and contact details and names and organisations of other partners and collaborators who will be involved in the study

Proposed start date and duration of project

The aims and methodology of the proposed research

The intended outcomes and how the outcomes of the proposed research will support the Peaks Management Plan and inform restoration and management techniques, including any local capacity building or public engagement activities

Potential social and environmental impacts and the mitigation measures you propose.



The closing date for proposals to reach SHRI is by 11.59pm (GMT) on 7 January 2022.



Proposals will be reviewed by the St Helena Cloud Forest Steering Committee and the St Helena Research Council. The research proposal which is considered to best support objectives of the Peaks Management Plan and meets the Research Council criteria will be awarded the bursary.

For a hard copy of an application form or for further information and advice please contact: rebecca.cairns-wicks@sainthelena.gov.sh



9 November 2021