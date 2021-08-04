POST GRADUATE STUDY IN THE UK – CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS 2021-2022

Applications for the Chevening Scholarship Awards for the 2022 intake will open this year from Tuesday, 3August, and close on Tuesday, 2 November.

The programme is fully funded by the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office and is aimed at those with leadership potential. It offers one year’s study in the UK for a Master’s degree in any subject. The next round of studies will commence in September/October 2022.

Eligible criteria that must be met before applying for a Chevening Scholarship includes:

You must be a citizen of a Chevening eligible country, in this case – St Helena, Ascension or Tristan da Cunha

You must have completed all components of an undergraduate degree to gain entry at postgraduate level

You must have at least two years’ work experience

You must not have studied in the UK previously with funding from a UK government-funded scholarship

You must return to your country after your study in the UK for a minimum period of two years.

As well as developing yourself academically and in your chosen field of study, you will also develop yourself professionally. You will gain first-hand knowledge and experience of UK institutions, British culture and values. You will also build and maintain valuable connections and network with fellow scholars and the Chevening community and build long lasting positive relationships, useful for when you return to the Island.

Further information on the Chevening Scholarships can be found by visiting www.chevening.org which includes how to find eligible courses, the online application system and the application timetable.

You may also contact Chevening Officer, Kerry Lane, at the Governor’s Office on +290 22308 or via email: Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk who will be able to assist with your queries.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

28 July 2021