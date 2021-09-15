Police Appeal for Information, Theft of a Forklift Battery

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a battery that was taken from a forklift parked outside of the customs building at the Wharf. The Duracell 12v Cell battery is black and red in colour and is like a car battery in appearance. It is suspected that the battery was taken between 3pm on Friday, 27 August 2021, and 9am on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to steal property belonging to another and this will always be thoroughly investigated by the Police.

If you have seen someone committing this offence or have any information relating to this that may aid Police investigations, regardless of how minor you consider it to be, please contact the Police on tel: 22626 to speak with a Police Officer of your choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh quoting reference HEHN8878. Calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

14 September 2021