Police Appeal for Information, Burglary in Half Tree Hollow Area

St Helena Police are appealing for information relating to the theft of a sum of money from a property in the Half Tree Hollow area. This burglary took place at around 7pm on Thursday, 25 November 2021, where a male person was seen entering the property.

The male was described as wearing a grey baggy t-shirt, around six feet tall, with gelled hair shaved on the sides and a goatee. He was described as aged between approximately 17 and 20 years old.

Acting Detective Inspector, Liam Fuller, from the Criminal Investigation Department who is leading the investigation, said:

“This type of burglary is fortunately extremely rare for St Helena. The suspect who was disturbed by the occupant, had knocked on the door prior to coming in and stealing the money. I am appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time and may recognise the description. This includes residents in the Half Tree Hollow area who may have received a similar knock on the door and may have turned this individual away before he could enter.”

Members of the public who have any information relating to this incident, regardless of how minor they may consider their information to be, are asked to please contact the Police on telephone 22626, to speak with a police officer of their choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference: HEHN9434.

All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

1 December 2021