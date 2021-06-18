EXCO Meeting, Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber to discuss the Development Application for the Proposed Development of Trade Winds Ocean Village which had been deferred from the ExCo Meeting held on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

18 June 2021