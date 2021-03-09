Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Polling Day One Week Away

St Helena goes to the polls next week on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, after Legislative Council unanimously agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform be held on St Helena.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

LAST CHANCE TO REGISTER ON THE SUPPLEMENTAL LIST

To be able to vote in the Poll on Polling Day, persons MUST be included within the Register of Electors or the Supplemental List of Individuals for this Poll only.

This is now your last chance to apply for inclusion on the Supplemental List with the deadline set to 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday 10 March 2021.

Application forms for inclusion on the Supplemental List can be collected from the Castle Reception, Customer Services Centre, Public Library, and are available on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Alternatively, forms can be obtained from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Information to Help Aid Your Decision

Information on all three systems of Governance have been made available via a variety of channels as follows:

Articles/Posters in local newspapers (also available on the SHG Website)

Radio discussions on both local stations

A detailed Information Booklet (available in Island shops, key locations, and on request to the SHG Press Office)

TV Presentation (scheduled to air this week)

Make sure you check out the above material to gain a better understanding of the different Governance Systems ahead of Polling Day. You are also encouraged to chat and engage with members of Legislative Council.

9 March 2021