Amber Isaac achieves Level 4 certificate in Teaching and Learning

Year 5 Teacher of Harford Primary School, Amber Isaac, has recently achieved a Level 4 Certificate in Teaching & Learning.



The course comprising of the following three modules – Understanding principles of learning and teaching, Teaching an effective lesson, and Facilitating active learning through effective teaching and assessment – was carried out via distance learning with on-Island support and guidance provided by previous Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone.



Amber commented:



“I am so excited to have passed the Level 4 course as it is part of our professional development standards. I’m glad I kept up the self-motivation to get it completed and am now pleased to have finally achieved the Certificate.”



Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:



“This is a great achievement for Amber and for the St Helena Public Service. Amber joins a growing list of local teachers who have a professional qualification in Teaching and Learning. I trust that Amber will now build on what she has learnt and apply her learning to her teaching to support improvements in teaching and learning in Primary. Well done Amber!”



Congratulations are extended to Amber.

22 September 2021