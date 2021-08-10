Youth Creativity Competition 2021

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has launched a competition to commemorate their 110th Anniversary.

The competition is open to those up to the age of 18 years and requires you to tell the CPA ‘What will Parliaments look like in the next 110 years?’

Young people will be able to enter the competition using a variety of methods, they could write a short essay, create a video, design a poster, or enter in any other creative format (see below).

The judges will be looking for creativity and imagination whilst having a good understanding of what a parliament/legislature is and why it is important now and in the future. Submissions should also consider the impact of climate change and the desire for sustainable development.

THE PRIZE

One Winner and Runner Up will be chosen from each age category. Winners and Runners Up will receive a Certificate and the winner for each category will win the equivalent of GBP £100 of book/gift vouchers. Winners and Runners Up will also have their submissions published by the CPA.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the competition, participants must send their entries electronically, along with a completed application form to St Helena (CPA) Branch Secretary, Carol George, at the Castle, Jamestown, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 4pm on Wednesday, 8 September 2021. Application forms can also be obtained from Carol via the above contact details.

SELECTION AND AWARD

The judging will be done by the CPA and the Winners and Runners Up will be selected at the end of September and will be notified in the first week of October.

TYPES OF SUBMISSIONS

The CPA is looking for written, artistic or video submissions.

Written Submissions

Love writing? Why not try writing an essay, story or poem.

Written submissions must be no longer than 1000 words, sent in Microsoft Word or PDF format and submitted electronically.

Video Submissions

Are you a future YouTube star? Then make a video! It could be a presentation, animation, song or other performance.

Video submissions must be submitted electronically in mp4 format and should not be more that 5 minutes in length.

Artistic Submissions

More of an artist? Send us a painting, photo, collage, sculpture or other piece of art.

Evidence of the submission must be submitted as a photograph (or collection of photographs) electronically in ‘jpeg’ or ‘png’ format. The size of the image should not exceed 10mb and should be high quality (300ppi or higher). Submissions should be in full colour where applicable.

#StHelena #CPA #Parliament #Competition

SHG

10 August 2021