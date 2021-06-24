Yellow Fever Vaccinations for onward travel via Accra

The St Helena Health Services Directorate has recently procured a batch of Yellow Fever vaccines for the purpose of vaccinating persons travelling to or via Accra. The entry processing through Accra requires passengers to be vaccinated for Yellow Fever, which is prevalent in some districts of Ghana.

The Yellow Fever vaccine is not ordinarily a routine vaccine that is administered by the Health Services Directorate, therefore this is a limited opportunity. A Yellow Fever Vaccination clinic was held on 23 June, following which a small number of doses are still available.

The Yellow Fever vaccine has a short shelf life. Therefore, the Health Services Directorate is offering Yellow Fever vaccinations to any persons who are planning upcoming travel via Accra. This does not apply to those who would be travelling directly to the UK on board the flight.

Any persons who are travelling via Accra and would require the vaccine are asked to register their interest by contacting Peta Henry on tel:22998 or via email: peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 12 noon on Monday, 28 June 2021.

If you would like to discuss the Yellow Fever vaccine, for example, the side effects or duration of protection, please contact Pharmacist, John Woollacott, at the General Hospital via tel:22500.

The cost of the vaccination will be £60.

Please note that in order to be valid, a Yellow Fever vaccination must be administered at least 10 days before travel.

SHG

24 June 2021