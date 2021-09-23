Weekly St Helena Police Report

During the period of Monday, 13 September, to Sunday, 19 September 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 37 reports.



Reports made were Assault – Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Theft, Anti-social Behaviour, a Road Traffic Collision and a Missing Person – these are all currently under investigation.



Other reports that were dealt with included Road Traffic Offences, a Concern for Safety and a report of loud music.



This week Police proactively carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving Court summons.



SHG

22 September 2021