Waste Management Services – Operations Over Public Holidays In April, May And June 2021

The following is a public announcement from Waste Management Services:

Waste Management Services (WMS) will continue their operations over the Public Holidays in April, May and June as follows:

Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection

All domestic and commercial waste collection services throughout April, May and June will remain unchanged. Customers are asked to ensure their bins are ready for emptying by 6am on their collection day. This includes Good Friday (2April), Easter Monday (5April), St Helena’s Day (21May), Whit Monday (24May), and HM the Queen’s Official Birthday (14June). Late placement of bins may result in bins not being emptied.

Safe and Efficient Waste Storage and Collection

Customers are reminded that all Easter Egg and other cardboard boxes must be flattened prior to waste collection, with large volumes of cardboard tied in bundles and left next to your bin for safe handling. WMS will not collect cardboard boxes that have not been suitably prepared. All other waste should be bagged and not placed loose into bins. Where possible, please sanitise your wheelie bins regularly to prevent infestation of maggots. WMS are not responsible for sanitising commercial or individual domestic wheelie bins.

Horse Point Landfill Site

The Site will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public is encouraged to recycle as much of their waste prior to any disposal into the bulky waste cell. The Public Recycling Facility can receive plastics, glass, aluminium drink cans, scrap metal, wood, cooking and motor oil, tyres, cardboard, vehicle and domestic batteries, white goods, small electrical appliances, furniture, textiles and clothing. The public is advised not to use the Landfill Site during the hours of darkness due to the obvious hazards that exist.

Public Areas

All public areas and toilet cleaning services throughout the Public Holidays will remain unchanged. Please dispose of your litter in the bins provided for the protection of the environment, recycling as many aluminium drink cans and glass bottles as possible.

Wheelie Bins

WMS do not have any black wheelie bins available. Residents and businesses requiring wheelie bins will need to source their own until stocks are replenished.

Waste Management Issues

If you are concerned about a waste management issue then please contact Waste Management Services Supervisor, Anthony Henry, on mobile number: 66380 between 6.30am and 1pm.

Waste Management Services ‘working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

SHG

26 March 2021

