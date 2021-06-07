Visitor Information Services now open at the Tourist Office

The Tourist Office at the Canister, Jamestown, has reopened to offer visitor information services. The service is overseen by Matt Joshua, who is assisted by Jane Roberts. Matt comes from a hospitality, marketing and tourism management background from both the public and private sectors. Jane has been a customer services tourism officer for over ten years.

Speaking about the services offered Matt said,

“The aim is to create a professional, public-facing service that meets the needs of a variety of clients: tourists, visiting friends and relatives, media organisations, local service providers, international tour operators, investors, and more. Ultimately, the provision of visitor information services is the first step in providing a quality and value-for-money visitor experience. Through a variety of platforms (walk-ins, email, websites, social media, video, printed material, etc.), ensuring these align with the branding and marketing of the Island, visitor information services should strive to ensure a wide awareness of St Helena, globally, with particular focus on target market segments.

What tourism will look like when the Island starts to open up again will very much depend on what will be available from the Island’s service providers: accommodation, transport, eating places, tours and activities, and the Destination Management Companies (DMCs) packaging these services. There is already much interest from tour operators, travel media and individuals who are keen to find out about the Island and our plans to open up again. I would encourage all those in the tourism and hospitality sectors – or those thinking of entering the sectors – to please get in touch if they have updated information”

If you’re on St Helena and require information, please pop into the Tourist Office, call 22158 or send an email to the addresses below.

Any enquiries regarding travel arrangements and COVID-19 will be directed to the responsible websites or organisations to ensure critical information is accessed or obtained from the source.

Tourist Office opening times: Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

Opening hours will extend with an increase in arrivals and resumption of a regular flight service.

Email: visit@sainthelena.gov.sh matthew.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh

jane.roberts@sainthelena.gov.sh

Website: www.sthelenatourism.com

Telephone: +290 22158

SHG

07 June 2021