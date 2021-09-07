Virtual Island Summit 2021 – Sessions to be aired on Local TV

The Virtual Island Summit (VIS), organised by Island Innovation, is taking place between Monday, 6 September, and Sunday, 12 September 2021.

The VIS invites participation of people from varying backgrounds within island communities around the world to share their ideas, examples of good practices and solutions.

The St Helena Community College (SHCC) will be open to the public on the following days/times to allow people to view the discussions:

Wednesday, 8 September, 3pm – Developing a Broad and Sustainable Island Curriculum

Thursday, 9 September, 12 noon – Innovation and the Future of Tourism

Persons interested in viewing these discussions at the SHCC should book with Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks via: rebecca.cairns-wicks@sainthelena.gov.sh

Various sessions will also be rebroadcast on local TV via the promo channel, kindly sponsored by Sure South Atlantic Ltd.

The Grand Opening Plenary will be aired at 3pm this afternoon. Other sessions to be aired are:

Tuesday, 7 September

Save it from the Shore – A Circular Economy for Islands – 6pm

Hometown Heroes: The people making thriving Blue Economies a reality – 8pm

Wednesday, 8 September

Forging the Future of Food: Building Security and Resilience in Agriculture – 1pm

Developing a Broad and Sustainable Island Curriculum – 3pm

Building Leadership as a Community Development Strategy for Small Islands – 7pm



Thursday, 9 September

Innovation and the Future of Tourism – 12 noon

Friday, 10 September

Successful energy transition in islands: what is the good balance between local regulation, technology and public engagement? Focus on Ushant (France), Sark and Scilly (UK) – 8.30am

Saturday, 11 September

Island Stories: Fàgail Bheàrnaraigh | Leaving Berneray – 9am

Anyone who may be interested in registering to participate in the Summit can still do so via the link below. If you are unable to attend any of the live virtual events, then do continue to register as Island Innovation offers to forward links to replays of the events once completed: https://islandinnovation.co/virtual-island-summit-2021/

SHG

7 September 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh