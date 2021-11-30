Vetting Certificate Applications, 20 December 2021 – 3 January 2022

The St Helena Police Service would like to advise the public that an expedited service will be offered for any Vetting Certificate applications received between Monday, 13, and Wednesday, 15 December 2021.

Applications for Vetting Certificates will not be processed between Monday, 20 December 2021, and Monday, 3 January 2022.

Electronic applications for Vetting Certificates can still be sent via email to: vetting@sainthelena.gov.sh and these applications will be prioritised and processed in date order from Tuesday, 4 January 2022.

St Helena Police would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

SHG

30 November 2021