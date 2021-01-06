Vandalism And Careless Driving At The Jamestown Wharf

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

During the month of December 2020 certain members of the public vandalised a main water pipe at the side of the HM Customs and Port Control building. This is the third time in less than two months that this criminal act has taken place.

As a result of the vandalism and the broken pipe work, it is believed that a considerable amount of water poured from the damaged pipes for at least 24 hours.

On 26 December 2020 (Boxing Day) at approximately 5pm, individuals were identified by CCTV driving their vehicles in a very careless manner in the Jamestown Wharf area. The drivers were identified and reported to the Police.

The Ports Ordinance, 2016, states:

‘Any person who, without lawful authority, removes, tampers with, or otherwise interferes with any item of equipment, property, structure or part of a structure within the port area, or attempts to commit such an act, is guilty of an offence for which the maximum penalty on conviction is a fine of £2,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months, or both.’

The public is therefore reminded that that CCTV is in operation at the Jamestown Wharf and any future evidence of vandalism or careless driving on the Jamestown Wharf will be reported directly to the Police by Port Control, who can and will restrict access to any offenders to Jamestown Wharf.

SHG

6 January 2021



