Vaccination Programme – The Last of Scheduled Vaccination Clinics

The Health Directorate has administered a further 1,966 first doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine between 8 -13 March 2021. This brings an Island-wide total of 3,107 doses administered thus far.

These preliminary figures show that approximately 80% of the Island’s eligible population have received their first dose. The remaining 20% of the eligible population are strongly encouraged to make arrangements to receive their first dose during this week, if they haven’t already done so.

The mobile clinics, being held at various community centres, as well as the Flu Pod at the General Hospital, will continue to be open for the rest of the week, 15-20 March as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 15 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 8am – 6pm Tuesday, 16 March Harford Community Centre 8am – 6pm Wednesday, 17 March Kingshurst Community Centre 8am – 6pm Thursday, 18 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 8am – 6pm Friday, 19 March Harford Community Centre 8am – 6pm Saturday, 20 March Kingshurst Community Centre 8am – 6pm 15-20 March (inclusive) The General Hospital 8am – 4pm

Those who have not yet received the first dose are still able to make appointments via telephone number 22998, or are welcome to simply walk in at any of the mobile clinics near them or at the Flu Pod in Jamestown.

The vaccines have a very limited shelf life therefore the Health Directorate strongly advises those who are eligible to receive their first dose, to please come forward and do so within the time frame offered to them.

Protect yourself to help protect St Helena.

SHG

15 March 2021