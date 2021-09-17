Two Teacher Trainees Achieve Certificate Of Higher Education In Education Studies (Primary)

Two Teacher Trainees – Alaina Crowie and Danielle Fowler and – have recently achieved a Certificate of Higher Education in Education Studies (Primary) following nine months of study.

The course consisted of two modules – Introduction to childhood studies and child psychology and Learning and teaching in the primary years – and was carried out via distance learning with on-Island support and guidance provided by previous Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone.

Alaina commented:

“I am tremendously pleased to have passed this course. We are all on career ladders and passing this course has now allowed me to officially say that I’m moving up that ladder to becoming a qualified teacher.”

Danielle added:

“I am very pleased that I have passed this course. It was a relief knowing we had passed. There are many opportunities out there that supports our career, and passing this course is another step forward in becoming a qualified teacher. Thanks to all who supported me throughout my studies.”

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:

“Well done to Alaina and Danielle for completing and passing the first year of the Initial Teacher Training Programme. This is a great achievement for them. I look forward to watching them grow and develop as teachers as they embark on the second year of the programme where they learn how to put their learning into practice in the classroom. Good luck girls!”

Congratulations are extended to Alaina and Danielle!

SHG

17 September 2021