Trees And Shrubs Overhanging The Highway

Trees and shrubs overhanging Island roads can look unsightly and, if the overgrowth is not managed, can be a hazard to traffic.

The Roads Section has a programme in place to clear vegetation overhanging the road sides. However, it is the responsibility of the landowner to clear the vegetation when it is growing on private property.

The Roads Section is grateful to property owners who ensure that their trees and shrubs do not overgrow the highway, and asks that all residents and landowners continue to ensure at all times that trees and shrubs, including flax, do not cause a nuisance by overhanging the roads. This will free up time for the Road Section’s core business of maintaining the Island’s road network.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

SHG

27 October 2021