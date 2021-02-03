Tree Surgery Works in Lower Rupert’s

The Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division, working collaboratively with the Programme Management Unit, will be conducting tree surgery and felling works at Lower Rupert’s beginning Tuesday, 9 February 2021.

The works pertain to the three ficus trees growing near the AMD Engineering workshop.

Felling works will commence on this date to remove one tree in the interest of health and safety due to its current condition. This removal, in turn, could prolong the life of the other two trees in the area.

Members of the public are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

3 February 2021