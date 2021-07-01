Titan Airways Charter Flights- Change to passenger Booking Process

St Helena Government (SHG) has confirmed charter flights with Titan Airways up until March 2022. The Civil Aviation team are now amending the passenger booking process for these flights to a ‘first come, first served’ basis. This will allow passenger bookings to be confirmed much earlier than the current process to enable people to plan and make their travel arrangements to St Helena accordingly.

The current COVID-19 requirements for passengers and safety procedures will continue to be implemented during all scheduled flights. This is in addition to the Standard Operating Procedures followed by Titan Airways crew and all staff involved in passenger handling on St Helena.

Passenger Booking Process

August 2021 – The flight scheduled for August will operate using the current prioritisation process.

September 2021 onwards – once booking requests are processed, persons wishing to travel are required to make a 10% deposit two weeks thereafter. Seats are confirmed once the 10% deposit payments are received. The remaining balance payments for seats are then due to be paid in full six weeks before the flight departure. Failure to pay the balance on time will result in the booking being cancelled.

Cancellation of Bookings

Should travellers wish to cancel their booking, a confirmation of this must be received at least six weeks prior to the flight departure; failure to do so will result in the deposit being forfeited.

Should passengers wish to change their booking and providing they have given the necessary notification six weeks before the original flight departure date, their deposit for the original booking can be transferred to the new flight requested.

A number of seats will be designated on departing and arriving flights to accommodate any emergency bookings such as medical referrals.

Reminder of the Titan flight schedule for September 2021 onwards

Details of the scheduled days of operations are listed below, the flight times will be similar to those flown previously:

Bookings

Bookings for these flights can be made immediately.

Bookings should be submitted to the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

SHG

1 July 2021