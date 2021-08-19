St Helena Government

Titan Airways Charter Flights, Change to Flight Schedule- January 2022

19 August 2021

St Helena Government’s (SHG) Civil Aviation Team plans to operate an additional shuttle to Ascension Island on the Titan Airways charter flight scheduled for early January 2022. The addition to the schedule will result in the return flight to London, Stansted being deferred by 24-hours –  scheduled to now depart on Friday, 7 January 2022,* and not Thursday, 6January 2022, as previously timetabled.  

SHG apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to persons who have booked or made travel arrangements during this period. 

The revised schedule for this flight is below*:

DateFlight NoDeparture TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
  04
JAN 22		  ZT 141  0015  LocalLondon Stansted (main terminal),
STN		Accra,
Kotoka, ACC		0715  Local
  04
JAN 22		  ZT 141  0800  LocalAccra,
Kotoka, ACC		St Helena,
HLE		1210 Local
  05
JAN 22		  ZT 142  1000 LocalSt Helena, 
HLE		Ascension,
ASI		1210 Local
  05
JAN 22		  ZT 143  1410 LocalAscension,
ASI		St Helena,
HLE		1620 Local
  06
JAN 22		  ZT 142  1000 LocalSt Helena, 
HLE		Ascension,
ASI		1210 Local
  06
JAN 22		  ZT 143  1410 LocalAscension,
ASI		St Helena,
HLE		1620 Local
  07
JAN 22		  ZT 144  0900  LocalSt Helena,
HLE		Accra,
Kotoka, ACC		1300  Local
  07
JAN 22		  ZT 144  1345  LocalAccra,
Kotoka, ACC		London Stansted (main terminal)  STN2055  Local

Bookings

Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients. 

Persons wishing to book travel may do so via the Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc.

Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh  or telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person to the Shipping & Travel Department at the Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Finance Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.

