Titan Airways Charter Flights, Change to Flight Schedule- January 2022

19 August 2021
St Helena Government’s (SHG) Civil Aviation Team plans to operate an additional shuttle to Ascension Island on the Titan Airways charter flight scheduled for early January 2022. The addition to the schedule will result in the return flight to London, Stansted being deferred by 24-hours – scheduled to now depart on Friday, 7 January 2022,* and not Thursday, 6January 2022, as previously timetabled.
SHG apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to persons who have booked or made travel arrangements during this period.
The revised schedule for this flight is below*:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
| 04
JAN 22
|ZT 141
|0015 Local
|London Stansted (main terminal),
STN
|Accra,
Kotoka, ACC
|0715 Local
| 04
JAN 22
|ZT 141
|0800 Local
|Accra,
Kotoka, ACC
|St Helena,
HLE
|1210 Local
| 05
JAN 22
|ZT 142
|1000 Local
|St Helena,
HLE
|Ascension,
ASI
|1210 Local
| 05
JAN 22
|ZT 143
|1410 Local
|Ascension,
ASI
|St Helena,
HLE
|1620 Local
| 06
JAN 22
|ZT 142
|1000 Local
|St Helena,
HLE
|Ascension,
ASI
|1210 Local
| 06
JAN 22
|ZT 143
|1410 Local
|Ascension,
ASI
|St Helena,
HLE
|1620 Local
| 07
JAN 22
|ZT 144
|0900 Local
|St Helena,
HLE
|Accra,
Kotoka, ACC
|1300 Local
| 07
JAN 22
|ZT 144
|1345 Local
|Accra,
Kotoka, ACC
|London Stansted (main terminal) STN
|2055 Local
Bookings
Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients.
Persons wishing to book travel may do so via the Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc.
Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person to the Shipping & Travel Department at the Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.
For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Finance Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac
Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.
Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.
SHG
19 August 2021