Titan Airways Charter Flights, Change to Flight Schedule- January 2022

St Helena Government’s (SHG) Civil Aviation Team plans to operate an additional shuttle to Ascension Island on the Titan Airways charter flight scheduled for early January 2022. The addition to the schedule will result in the return flight to London, Stansted being deferred by 24-hours – scheduled to now depart on Friday, 7 January 2022,* and not Thursday, 6January 2022, as previously timetabled.

SHG apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to persons who have booked or made travel arrangements during this period.

The revised schedule for this flight is below*:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 04

JAN 22 ZT 141 0015 Local London Stansted (main terminal),

STN Accra,

Kotoka, ACC 0715 Local 04

JAN 22 ZT 141 0800 Local Accra,

Kotoka, ACC St Helena,

HLE 1210 Local 05

JAN 22 ZT 142 1000 Local St Helena,

HLE Ascension,

ASI 1210 Local 05

JAN 22 ZT 143 1410 Local Ascension,

ASI St Helena,

HLE 1620 Local 06

JAN 22 ZT 144 0900 Local St Helena,

HLE Accra,

Kotoka, ACC 1300 Local 07

JAN 22 ZT 144 1345 Local Accra,

Kotoka, ACC London Stansted (main terminal) STN 2055 Local

Bookings

Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients.

Persons wishing to book travel may do so via the Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc.

Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person to the Shipping & Travel Department at the Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Finance Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.

SHG

19 August 2021