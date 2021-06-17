Titan Airways Charter Flights – August 2021 To March 2022

August

The August Titan Airways Charter flight from the UK is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday, 9 August 2021.

Persons wanting to travel on this flight have up until Wednesday, 30 June, to express an interest to fly.

In conjunction with Ascension Island Government (AIG) and due to increased demand, an additional return shuttle service to Ascension Island will operate on Wednesday, 11 August. This means the return flight to London Stansted (via Accra) will now depart 24 hours later on Thursday, 12 August. See revised timetable below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 09AUG21 ZT9661 0115 Local London Stansted STN Accra ACC 0715 Local 09AUG21 ZT9661 0800 Local Accra ACC St Helena HLE 1210 Local 10AUG21 ZT9662 1000 Local St Helena HLE Ascension Island ASI 1210 Local 10AUG21 ZT9663 1410 Local Ascension Island ASI St Helena HLE 1620 Local 11AUG21 ZT9662 1000 Local St Helena HLE Ascension Island ASI 1210 Local 11AUG21 ZT9663 1410 Local Ascension Island ASI St Helena HLE 1620 Local 12AUG21 ZT9664 0900 Local St Helena HLE Accra ACC 1300 Local 12AUG21 ZT9664 1345 Local Accra ACC London Stansted STN 2155 Local

Restrictions in South Africa and Planning for the Future

Ongoing COVID-19 measures remain in place in South Africa – these include a curfew (which was recently tightened) and restrictions on travellers entering the UK from South Africa, which is currently on the UK’s travel ‘Red List’. Both St Helena Government (SHG) and Airlink have agreed that these restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present. SHG remains in close contact with the airline on these developments.

SHG continues to focus its efforts on planning for the future. On 10June it was announced that the mandatory quarantine period for all arrivals to the Island would be reduced from 14 to 10 days. Other COVID-19 preventative measures remain in place which include testing on arrival at St Helena and a negative test result being required before the mandatory quarantine period is deemed to be complete. The reduced quarantine period is effective immediately and will be live for the arrival of the Titan Airways Charter flight from London Stansted on Monday, 21 June.

In addition, the Incident Executive Group (IEG) has previously agreed and approved the introduction of a ‘travel corridor’ between St Helena and Ascension, whereby passengers travelling to St Helena from Ascension, and vice versa, would be free from the mandatory quarantine requirements on both islands – subject to certain conditions to which travellers must adhere.

Flights to St Helena from London will continue with a maximum of 96 passengers because this aligns with the Island’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine security system capacity.

Flights beyond August 2021

SHG can now confirm that Titan Airways has been contracted to operate a further series of flight programmes up to March 2022.

Details of the anticipated days of operations are listed below and the flight timings will be similar to those flown previously:

Being able to offer additional flights further in advance gives travellers the flexibility to plan ahead and will ensure continued air access benefiting those wishing to visit friends and family on the Island as well as for business and tourism purposes.

Travel Requests

Travel requests for these flights can be made immediately.

Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted to the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

Note to Editors

Titan Airways is a specialist in air-charter travel. As the charterer, SHG is responsible for allocating seats on the flights which are not available for general sale.

17 June 2021