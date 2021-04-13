The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021 – Service of Remembrance

The funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will take place in Windsor on Saturday, 17 April 2021, at 3pm British Summer Time. The UK will observe a minute’s silence at this time and all on St Helena are invited to join in with this mark of respect wherever you may be at 2pm local time.

On St Helena, the Right Reverend Lord Bishop, Dale Bowers, will hold a Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Sunday, 18 April, at 3pm. More details will be advertised in the newspapers this week. All are welcome to attend.

The intention is for this service to include the participation of representatives from other churches and faith groups on the Island and elected members, where possible. Special invitations will go to former servicemen and women to commemorate His Royal Highness’ distinguished military connections.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

12 April 2021