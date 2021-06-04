Successful Healthcare Recruitment Campaign

An open-door Healthcare recruitment event was held at the General Hospital on Wednesday, 2 June 2021, between 10am and 3pm.

This event allowed persons interested in becoming Staff Nurses or Health Care Assistants to talk with nursing staff and to learn more about working in healthcare. Interviews for Health Care Assistants took place on the day.

Hospital Nursing Officer, Daniella Marlow, explained:

“The purpose of this event was to attract interested persons to work in the Health Services Directorate. It was successful and we interviewed six people on the day for Health Care Assistant roles. We will be in touch with those people over the next few days.

“We are looking forward to having some new faces around the Hospital. We are working with people overseas currently to try and develop a course on-Island with UK counterparts to try and train nurses on the Island in the near future. Watch this space.

“We would still love to hear from people who were unable to make it on Wednesday but thank you to all those who came and were involved.”

Senior Staff Nurse, Tracey, and Staff Nurse, Louisa, with dummy

Senior Staff Nurse, Tracey, and Staff Nurse, Louisa, with dummy in simulated ICU environment

#StHelena #AltogetherHealthier

SHG

4 June 2021