The Income Tax Office would like to remind the public that Saturday, 31 July 2021, is the last day for employees to submit an Individual Tax Return for the financial year 2020/21. After this date you will not be able to complete a Return.

Please contact the Tax Office on tel: 25880 or via email: pamela.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh for further information about obtaining or completing a Tax Return.

SHG

13 July 2021