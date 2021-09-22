St Helena’s COVID-19 Protocols and Procedures – Reminder

St Helena Government (SHG) has recently received queries from the public about the COVID-19 Protocols and Procedures and the response to positive COVID-19 cases on the Island. The response to COVID-19 is continually evolving internationally and on St Helena as the situation unfolds and more information becomes available about the Virus.

An update on the protocols and procedures that form part of St Helena’s Response to COVID-19 is set out below:

Use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment):

All persons involved in processes relating to passengers travelling, arriving and quarantining on St Helena use the appropriate PPE as required. This is in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

COVID-19 Testing:

A robust testing regime remains in place on St Helena:

A negative PCR test result within 72 hours of departure for St Helena

Testing on arrival to St Helena

A PCR test carried out on day nine of quarantine (a negative test result is mandatory in order for the quarantine period to be completed).

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival to St Helena the situation is contained by quarantine. Persons who test positive for COVID-19 in quarantine, whether they display symptoms or when tested at the end of their quarantine period, are monitored daily by medical personnel and contact tracing is implemented if required. It is only when individuals are deemed in need for medical care that they will be transferred to Bradleys Hospital.

Roaming security:

The Roaming Security Team provides a 24-hour roaming security service to monitor compliance with quarantine rules.

Positive COVID-19 test result during Home Quarantine:

If a person in Home Quarantine tests positive for COVID-19 they will be medically assessed remotely. A medical assessment will only be done in person if strictly necessary, during which safety protocols will be adhered to. Following medical assessments the quarantine period will be extended and if the persons are well enough to remain in Home Quarantine they will do so. Further tests will be carried out during the extended quarantine period. No affected persons will be released from quarantine until all present produce two negative test results within a 48-hour period.

Illness

If a person is too ill to remain in Home Quarantine (whether COVID-19 related or not) the person will be extracted from the home and transported to Bradleys Hospital facility for medical attention. Protocols are in place for the use of PPE for each stage of the journey from the person’s home to Bradleys Hospital facility. The patient would then remain at Bradleys facility until fully recovered. Further protocols are in place for providing care at Bradleys Hospital facility.

We would like to remind the public that the safety of St Helena’s community is our number one priority and this is reflected throughout all of our COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

The public is reassured that any information of community concern will be made available through information releases issued when necessary.

It should be noted however that if there are positive cases of COVID-19 detected through testing on arrival or in quarantine, to respect patient confidentiality, safety and wellbeing of the persons affected, these details will not be released.

SHG

22 September 2021