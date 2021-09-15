St Helena Weekly Police Report

During the period of Monday, 6 September, to Sunday, 12 September 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 59 reports resulting in two arrests.



One person was arrested for theft and was interviewed and released on bail to return to the Police pending further investigations.



One person was arrested for driving whilst Over the Prescribed Limit and has been charged to appear before the Court.



Other reports included Harassment, Breach of the Peace, Theft, Road Traffic Offences, Malicious Telecommunications, Breach of Licence, Anti-Social Behaviour, Underage Drinking, and a Missing Person.



This week Police proactively carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving summons.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

SHG

15 September 2021