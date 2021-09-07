St Helena Weekly Police Report

During the period of Monday, 30 August, to Sunday, 5 September 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 47 reports resulting in three arrests.



One person was arrested for Threatening Behaviour and Threats to Assault, they have now been charged to appear before the Court.



One person was arrested for being Over the Prescribed Limit and failing to stop, the person was interviewed by officers and has now been summoned to appear before the Court.



One person was arrested on suspicion of Burglary, they were interviewed and then released without being charged.



Other reports included Theft, Fraud, Anti-Social Behaviour, Malicious Telecommunication, a Complaint against the Police and a Missing person, all of which are currently under investigation.



This week Police proactively carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving Court summons.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe.

SHG

7 September 2021