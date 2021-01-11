St Helena to Receive 100 Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccines

The UK Government has agreed with St Helena Government the supply and delivery of 100 Oxford AstraZeneca (AZ) Vaccines on the repatriation flight arriving today, Monday 11 January 2021.

These initial vaccines will be rolled out on-Island to key health workers and frontline staff as agreed by the Incident Executive Group (IEG) on 31 December 2020. This is due to these workers being at the highest risk of potential infection of COVID-19.

This delivery of vaccines is the first stage of a national COVID-19 Vaccine Programme. The Health Directorate is developing the policy to underpin the roll-out of further AZ Vaccines that will be provided by the UK Government in the coming months.

Further information with regards to the vaccine and how it works, as well as the vaccination programme on-Island, will be communicated to the public in due course.

11 January 2021