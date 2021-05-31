St Helena Police Report – Week of 24-30 May 2021

St Helena Weekly Police Report issued

Week commencing Monday, 24 May, to Sunday, 30 May 2021

Total of 45 reports were dealt with, resulting in two arrests

For the week Monday, 24, to Sunday, 30May 2021, Police dealt with a total of 45 reports resulting in two arrests.

One person was arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon – they have been charged to appear before the Magistrates Court.

One person was arrested for child abduction – they were released on Police Bail pending further investigations.

Reports of burglary, theft and road traffic collisions were also received, which are currently being investigated.

Reports for concern of safety were made and the appropriate services were called to assist. Police Officers carried out community engagement, issued summons and court letters.

St Helena Police would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.

SHG

31 May 2021