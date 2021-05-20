St Helena Police Report – Week of 10-16 May 2021

St Helena Weekly Police Report issued

Week commencing Monday, 10 May, to Sunday, 16 May 2021

Total of 38 reports were dealt with, resulting in four arrests

During the period of Monday, 10 May, to Sunday, 16 May 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 38 reports resulting in four arrests.

One person was arrested for child abduction and is now on bail pending further investigations.

One arrest was made for theft and fraud and the person has been interviewed and is now on police bail for further inquiries to be undertaken.

One person was arrested for breach of the peace and was later released from police custody without charge.

One person was arrested for breaching conditions of a court bail. A special court took place and the person was remanded in custody.

Other reports dealt with were a harassment, breach of quarantine, and anti- social behaviour – all of which are under investigations. There was also a concern for safety, which was dealt with by Officers. On one occasion a child was reported missing from their home but was later located and returned home safely.

Police Officers and other partnering agencies attended their Airport duties on flight days, issued summons and court letters.

St Helena Police thank the community for their continuous support and would like to wish you all a happy St Helena’s Day tomorrow.

Until next time, have a good week and stay safe.

