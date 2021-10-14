St Helena Police Report –20 September – 10 October 2021

During the period of Monday, 20 September 2021, to Sunday, 10 October 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 124 reports, resulting in four arrests.

One person was arrested for cultivating drugs, one person was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage and two persons were arrested for affray.

Other reports made related to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, anti-social behaviour, a road traffic collision, driving without the valid licence and insurance, persons missing from home, concern for safety, harassment, fraud, breach of the peace, neighbour dispute, and a disturbance on a licensed premises.

During this period Police also proactively carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving summons.

Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

#StHelena #PoliceReport #AltogetherSafer

SHG

14 October 2021