St Helena Health Transformation Programme – Orthopaedic Review Update

As previously announced, the Health Services Directorate is reviewing its Orthopaedic Service as part of its new St Helena Health Transformation Programme.

All patients who have received orthopaedic treatment under our Orthopaedic Service within the past six years have been contacted via letter. To date, 104 patients have provided their consent to allow the Health Services Directorate to share medical records with Orthopaedic Specialists.

If you have received a letter from the Health Services Directorate, and would like to participate in this review, or have any concerns about your treatment in the past but have not returned your consent form, you are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Locum Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Wyatt, is currently working his way through the backlog of surgical cases. He will be working closely with our Health Service staff to identify new ways of working across the care pathway, ensuring processes work efficiently and policies and procedures are improved, implemented and embedded in working practices.

If you are a new patient and believe you require orthopaedic treatment, please see your General Practitioner in the first instance who will assess you and, if required, will refer you onwards to the Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Any queries or concerns, please contact our orthopaedic patient information line on tel. 25778 or email: orthopaedics@sainthelena.gov.sh

25 October 2021