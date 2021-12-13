St Helena Community College Hosts Annual Lifelong Learning Awards Ceremony

The St Helena Community College’s (SHCC) annual Lifelong Learning Awards Ceremony took place at the College Hall on Thursday, 9 December 2021.

The ceremony was opened with a welcome speech from Head of Lifelong Learning Services, Angela Benjamin. Angela said:

“Over the past year we have seen many changes to the way the exams were carried out previously such as online proctoring where an invigilator is present online for the exam. We’ve also seen changes from tutor-based assessments to now having video recordings sent overseas. The adaptability shown by all involved is commendable as staff were often required to start working from as early as 6.30am to accommodate the time difference between the UK and St Helena for these exams.

“The success today is not only a credit to the awardees, but also to everyone involved that helped to make this process a streamlined and efficient one. I would like to congratulate all members here today, we are all proud of you. Life is about learning and I encourage you to keep going and to seize every opportunity available to you.”

Presentations were made by Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, and Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey.

Awardees received certificates for achieving qualifications in:

Functional Skills Maths and English

GCSE Maths

Enterprise & Marketing

Level 2 Diploma & Level 3 Diploma in Health & Social Care

Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

Level 2 Diploma in Care

Level 3 Diploma in Hospitality Supervision

Level 2 Diploma in Professional Cookery

Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration

Level 2 Diploma in Conservation

ECDL

Certificates were also presented to those completing their Apprenticeship Programme.

The Chief Secretary gave a speech following the presentations and Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded the Ceremony with a Vote of Thanks. Wendy said:

“I would like to extend thanks to everyone who supports SHCC and made today very successful, particularly tutors, the training providers, assessors, and SURE South Atlantic Ltd – without you we would not be able to deliver the courses offered at the SHCC. To student members – thank you for taking advantage of our facilities; this is heart-warming for us in Education. I would also like to thank line managers for allowing your staff members the time off to study to gain the knowledge and experience they need for their roles. I would like to thank the Chief Sectary and Chief Minister for presenting the certificates, and lastly I would like to thank all of the staff at the SHCC and the Lifelong Learning Sector who work really hard behind the scenes trying to find and secure the courses that you need and also to make sure that everything is organised for you to carry out your studies – even if it means coming to work at 6.30am in the morning. Thank you all and congratulations to those who have received certificates today.”

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, concluded:

“It is truly a wonderful achievement for our community as a whole to have 48 students gaining qualifications and 18 completing their apprenticeship. Many congratulations to our awardees and to our amazing staff for encouraging and supporting these achievements.”

The full list of awardees can be found here.

