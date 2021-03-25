SOLAS Request from Ramses Dous

On Tuesday, 23 March, St Helena received a safety of life at sea (SOLAS) request from fishing vessel, Ramses Dous, who requested that the vessel be approved to come to St Helena, being the closest port, as they are carrying a sick passenger onboard that needs urgent medical attention.

St Helena has an international obligation to uphold with regards to any SOLAS request.

The vessel is due to arrive in St Helena waters this evening and will remain anchored outside of James Bay until tomorrow morning, Friday 26 March, when the vessel will come alongside Rupert’s Jetty to allow a Doctor and Charge Nurse from the Health Directorate to board the vessel, assess the patient and determine the next steps. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be worn by all parties at all times.

The Health Directorate has been in regular contact with the Ramses Dous and it has been ascertained that, currently, the patient is in a stable condition and is improving.

Whilst it is not yet known whether the patient has contracted COVID-19, every precaution is being taken and the Standard Operating Procedures for arriving passengers have been activated to ensure the Health Directorate are prepared for the arrival of this vessel.

SHG

25 March 2021