Social Care Recruitment Campaign Open-Day

An Open-Day Social Care recruitment event was held at the Princess Royal Community Care Complex (CCC) between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

This open day event allowed persons interested in working in Social Care to talk with staff in their working environment and to learn more about what the roles entail and why they enjoy doing the job that they do. Interested persons were given the opportunity to be interviewed for Support Workers and Care Assistants on the day.

Manager of the CCC, Rosalie Brown, commented:

“The purpose of this event was to let the Island know we are recruiting for staff to work in a number of our services with older adults. The event was also to try and get interest from school kids 15 + to talk to them about when they leave school if they like to start a career in Social Care and consider doing a placement here or undertaking an Apprenticeship, which could go towards achieving a qualification. We as a Service are trying to recruit and retain staff from the Island so that we can invest in the care of older people. The event was not as successful as we would have liked, but we did get some interest and people said they would consider this kind of work. We are hoping to continue about every six weeks with these events.”

Displays at the CCC

Students with CCC residents

12 July 2021