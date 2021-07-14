Side Path Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed on Wednesday, 21, and Thursday, 22 July 2021, between 9am and 3pm. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to rebuild the retaining wall on Side Path Road.

During this closure only emergency services will be granted access. The diversion route for all other traffic will be via Constitution Hill Road. Appropriate Signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

14 July 2021