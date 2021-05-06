School Nurse Service Drop-In Session – Friday, 7 May 2021

The School Nurse Service will be holding a drop-in session between 12pm and 1.30pm at the conference room on the second floor of the Post Office building, Jamestown, on Friday, 7 May 2021.

The drop-in session is to allow all parents on-Island with school-aged children (5 to 19 year olds) to gain support and advice on a range of different areas within health and well-being such as emotional health, toilet training, sexual health, weight management, etc.

This will be a private and confidential drop-in session and no information will be shared outside of individual discussions. All information is kept within the children and young person’s school health record.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to share your concerns or gather information for you and your child. The School Nurses looks forward to seeing you there.

The School Nurse Service can be contacted on tel: 22500 or mobile 65629/61799 or via email: Nikesha.price@sainthelena.gov.sh or cheryl.bedwell@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

5 May 2021