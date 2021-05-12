Samantha Thomas Appointed Theatre Sister

Samantha Thomas has recently been appointed Theatre Sister at the St Helena General Hospital.

As part of her new role, Samantha is responsible for running and managing the theatre department. This includes liaising with all the surgical doctors and working with them to prioritise cases and organise theatre lists, as well as organising the equipment needed for all operations.

The Theatre Sister post is normally held by a Technical Cooperation Officer (TC) but was localised through succession planning which involved a training and development plan.

Samantha explained:

“In 2005, I had the opportunity to undertake 12 week’s theatre training at Causeway Hospital, Northern Ireland. Since 2016, I have been receiving ‘on the job training’ from the Technical Cooperation Theatre Sisters on St Helena and completed my nursing degree (Bachelor of Science in Nursing Studies), which included a surgical module. I am hoping in the future to do further perioperative online courses and have an exposure visit overseas.”

This succession supports SHG’s objective of building local capacity and reducing our reliance on Technical Cooperation Officers.

Health Services Director, Janet Lawrence, commented:

“This is an immense achievement. Samantha’s promotion to Theatre Sister is very well deserved and testament to her hard work and commitment. Localising the post has been one of the goals of the Nursing Service on St Helena. Our patients will benefit from having continuity in the role and from Samantha’s institutional knowledge and experience.”

Samantha started working at the General Hospital as a youth trainee in 1989, and undertook her nurse training between 1990 and 1992. Samantha then moved to the community nursing section where she worked between 2001 and 2016. She continued to do theatre work during this period. Samantha moved back to the Hospital and was appointed Theatre Sister Designate in 2016. In 2020, Samantha completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Studies and was appointed Theatre Sister in January 2021. Samantha also deputised as Theatre Sister on several occasions from 2016-2020.

Samantha concluded:

“I am elated to receive the promotion of Theatre Sister, which is an incredible honour and opportunity. All my hard work has finally paid off, and I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities for growth that lies ahead.

“I would like to thank the Health Services Directorate for recognising me for this senior role, and for their invaluable contribution and support given to my professional career development over the years.”

Congratulations are extended to Samantha.

SHG

12 May 2021