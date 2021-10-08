Ruperts Cargo Handling Port Facility – Update

Works are progressing on the Port Control Customs and Biosecurity (PCB) Main Container Yard in Lower Ruperts . AMD Engineering Contractors have completed the setting out of the site and excavation has commenced.

Materials testing is also underway.

The Container Freight Station (CFS) contract which is being carried out by Isaacs Contactors is also progressing.

Setting out of the site is being finalised and excavation will commence shortly.

A site office has been established in Lower Ruperts within the Garden Wall area.

Site Supervisor, Paul Loosely, is on-site and can be contacted on tel: 25482 if members of the public have any immediate queries.

SHG

8 October 2021