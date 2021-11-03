Road Closure – Sunnyside Junction To Rosemary Plain

The Roads Section would like to advise the public that the road from the bottom junction of Sunnyside to Rosemary Plain will be closed tomorrow, Thursday 4 November 2021, between 9am and 3pm. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to complete building of the retaining wall on this road.

During this closure only emergency services and residents within the affected area will be granted access. The diversion route for all other traffic will be via Sunnyside Road. Appropriate Signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

3 November 2021