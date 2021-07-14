Road Closure – Milestone Junction To Bamboo Grove

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road – from Milestone junction to the turning near Bamboo Grove, Sandy Bay – to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 21 July 2021. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out slurry works on the turning near Bamboo Grove.

Only residents who reside within the affected area and Emergency Services will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

14 July 2021