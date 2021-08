The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Head O’wain to Horse Pasture to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 8 September 2021.

This closure is to allow the Roads Team to remove tree roots from a section of this road.

During this closure, only Emergency Services and residents within this area will be allowed access.

Appropriate signage will be in place. The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

25 August 2021