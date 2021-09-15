Road Closure – Five Bar Gate To Button Up Corner

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road, from Five Bar Gate to Button Up Corner, Two Gun Saddle, to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 22 September 2021. This closure is to enable the Rock Guards to remove rocks from the hillside above the road.

During this closure, only emergency services and residents within the affected area will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

15 September 2021