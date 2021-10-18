Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Thursday, 21, Friday, 22, and Saturday, 23 October 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The MV Helena will remain alongside Ruperts Jetty until her departure on Sunday, 24October 2021.

The whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

19 October 2021