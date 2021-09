The following is a public announcement from the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio:

The Public Library will be closed on Monday, 13, and Tuesday, 14 September 2021, to allow the continuation of tree surgery works in the Castle Gardens. The Library will reopen as normal at 9.30am on Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued support.

SHG

10 September 2021